Interviews were held this week for an assistant chief executive for Pembrokeshire County Council with a starting salary of £114,845.

Members of the council’s senior staff committee went into private session to conduct the interviews – of an unknown number – on April 6.

It had previously been agreed to advertise for the role externally but without using recruitment agencies.

The capability of the interim chief executive Richard Brown, who held the role following Ian Westley’s departure until Will Bramble’s appointment, highlighted at the committee’s February meeting.

Some members were of the view then that he had “successfully supported the authority throughout the pandemic” and had the capabilities of taking on the role if successfully in the recruitment process, while others felt for “fairness and continuity” external recruitment agency support should be sought.

The politically restricted post is described as a “new role at the heard of the organisation” bringing “strategic level capacity” to assist the chief executive “progressing improvement and organisational change.”

Overall accountability and responsibility, as stated in a report to committee, includes organisational change and development, corporate policy and partnerships, communications, electoral services and civil contingencies and executive support services.

The senior staff committee is due to meet again later this month.

Meanwhile, according to figures from lobby group the Tax Payer’s Alliance, in 2020/21 the Pembrokeshire chief executive’s overall pay package was one of the highest in Wales at £218,807 - including pension, returning officer payment and other benefits.