SCARLETS will benefit from having one of their star players back for the Welsh derby with Cardiff Rugby – after a disciplinary panel declined to give further sanctions.
Sione Kalamafoni – who represented Tonga at three World Cups – was red carded in the 44th minute of the United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff Rugby on Saturday, April 2.
He was shown the card for a high tackle on Cardiff’s Gwilym Bradley in the 35-20 win at Parc Y Scarlets.
A URC disciplinary panel on April 6 decided that the card was a sufficient punishment and Kalamafoni will be available to play in the return fixture against Cardiff Rugby at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, April 9 (3.10pm kick-off).
The panel – Sibonile Khoze (South Africa), Achille Reali (Italy) and Rose-Alice Murphy (Ireland) – agreed the red card was the correct decision but found that there were mitigating factors including indirect contact to the head, actions by a second tackler and a drop in height by the ball carrier.
