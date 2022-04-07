Pembrokeshire is getting ready to go the polls and now residents know who is standing in their wards – apart from the wards where only one person stood.

There are nearly a third of seats that will not be contested and 19 of 60 councillors will return to their seats with out canvassing for constituents’ votes.

This is an increase from the 2017 local elections where 13 seats were uncontested.

There are four seats in Haverfordwest and surrounding wards where there will be no county council votes – although town and community council candidates will still be fighting it out – with Tim Evans, unaffiliated independent member for Haverfordwest: Portfield, John Cole in Merlin’s Bridge, and two Conservative seats.

Standing as an independent, Mike James was returned to his St Dogmaels seat. He was part of the Independent Group rather than unaffiliated at County Hall, and was group chairman and deputy presiding member of the council.

Other Independent Group members returned unopposed are John Davies in Cilgerran and Eglwyswrw, Elwyn Morse for Narberth: Rural, also listed as independent on their nomination forms and Brian Hall for Pembroke Dock: Market.

Former vice chairman of the council and unaffiliated independent member Pat Davies will return to her Fishguard: North West seat and Michelle Bateman, then cabinet member for housing, will be back representing Letterston electoral ward.

David Howlett, Wiston, is one of four Conservative members returned unopposed along with Steve Yelland for Rudbaxton and Spittal, David Bryan for Haverfordwest: Priory and Di Clements, Martletwy.

Four Labour members also returned without going to the polls – Simon Hancock, outgoing presiding member, in Neyland East, Paul Miller, previous cabinet member for economy, tourism and leisure and Labour group leader, in Neyland West, Guy Woodham, who was cabinet member for education, in Milford: East and Tony Wilcox for Pembroke Dock: Pennar.

Unaffiliated independent councillor Viv Stoddart will represent Milford: Hubberston again, as will Jacob Williams in East Williamston

One Plaid Cymru member is guaranteed a return to County Hall with Michael Williams unopposed in Tenby: North.

A full list of candidates can be found at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/elections-and-voting

