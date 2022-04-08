TENBY has been named as one of the best places for a ‘digital detox’ in the UK – due to its lack of mobile phone signal.

The area – a popular beach destination formerly labelled the 'stag do capital of the UK' – ranked third for digital detoxing due to a limited mobile phone signal according to research by Last Minute Cottages.

It also ranks in the top 10 in the UK for average prices of rentals, with the average cost of a four-day let at £541.40.

Last Minute Cottages looked at nine separate criteria to find the best places to escape digital communications and take a break from ‘doom scrolling’ and social interactions to allow for more time in the physical world and an increase in mental and physical health.

Tenby has beaches, coastal cruises, watersports, Manor Wildlife Park, fishing spots, historical locations such as Carew Castle and much more to keep people occupied and away from their phones - making it a perfect place for a digital detox.

The criteria involved the quality of internet access, mobile phone coverage, amount of green space, annual daily flow of traffic, average cost of food, average cost of a holiday let, average rating of accommodation, number of attractions and the population per sqm.

Matthew Fox, CEO of the Snaptrip Group, said: “The concept of a digital detox continues to grow in popularity, so it's no surprise that many of us want to put down our phones, put a stop to the doom scrolling, and recharge without the distractions from our digital devices.

“So, to help busy UK holiday-makers find the perfect location to get away from their daily grind and get some well-deserved rest and relaxation, we decided to create a ranking of the best destinations in Britain for a ‘digital detox’.”