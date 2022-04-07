A Pembrokeshire driver must pay £533 and has had six points put on his licence, after driving without insurance on the A4061 at Bridgend.

Ryan Davies, of Ashdale Lane, Pembroke, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance when his case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 5.

Davies, 25, did not appear in person, but entered a guilty plea through the Single Justice Procedure.

The court heard that he drove a Seat Leon in Bridgend on November 22 last year without the necessary insurance in place.

Magistrates fined him £403 and ordered him to pay £90 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six points.

Magistrates took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.

Davies must pay the total of £533 by May 3 this year.