HAVERFOODFEST will go ahead on Saturday, May 7 in the streets of the centre of Haverfordwest town.
High-quality food and drink stallholders from Wales will be scattered around town, from Quay Street, Castle Square, Bridge Street to The Old Bridge and Square and The Riverside with lots of tasters and offers of great food and drink.
A spokesperson said: "There will be acoustic musicians in various places to create a relaxing, family friendly atmosphere as well as fabulous mascots walking around offering sweets to children. We also offer free boat trips on the river.
"Haverfoodfest is a real town fest with free access all around the town centre and involves all the existing pubs, eateries, shops and other businesses of the town as many will put on offers and events on the day to complement the stalls.
"It’s been a long hard couple of years and we’re delighted to be able to put on such a comprehensive festival, encompassing the entire town centre and as many shops as possible."
All stallholders and town activities will be advertised on the website haverfoodfest.co.uk as well as Facebook.
