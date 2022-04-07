‘THERE'S no reason to come into Haverfordwest at the moment.’

That was one of the opinions of local traders after the Western Telegraph canvassed the streets of Haverfordwest today, asking those on Bridge Street and High Street what they thought about the county town.

Edward Perkins runs Castle Photography and Framing on the High Street. He said Haverfordwest needs a focal point.

“It’s an absolute mess. There’s no reason to come into Haverfordwest at the moment.

“If they want business to come here they have to have parking and the parking needs to be near to premises.

“The Shire Hall not being redeveloped is disgusting. It is just being sat on like the properties at the top of High Street. The council should buy them and reconvert them into shops.

“It can work if it is done properly with independent shops run by quirky people. Art shops and niche shops not selling what you buy on the internet.

“There’s no focal point. We need to create an atmosphere here.”

Claire from The Ark healthy living on Bridge Street said at the moment Haverfordwest is not appealing.

“It destroys the community the fact we do not have the little shops. Shops like us you come in, have a chat. You do not get this at the bigger shops.

“There’s empty shops and lots of charity shops which is heart breaking. I know it is hard to be a start-up. They need to make it feasible for somebody to take a risk.

“If I was on holiday and driving through Haverfordwest I would not stop.”

Mark, who with his partner Louise own the Block and Barrel restaurant just off Castle Square said a lot has changed over the years.

“I see Haverfordwest as a traditional town made for niche markets with people coming to experience them rather than just come in and do their weekly shop.

“People want things to do and to socialise. It’s not very exciting at the moment. There are a few independent shops doing well but there are also empty spaces which look sad.

“One of the things is all the money they spent on the regeneration around the castle but there are no picnic benches there anymore. I can’t understand why they took the benches away.

"It is nice to look at, but it’s not achieving anything. They could put the benches there, we sell them a takeaway and people go eat it up there in the summer.”

Louisa Thomas, director at Todaro's Hair and Beauty Salon on Bridge Street said she wants to see the empty shops tackled.

“It is really sad to see the empty shops because Bridge Street used to be so busy.

“We could do with some brave people to open a few independent businesses.

“My customers come into Haverfordwest, get their hair done and get out as there is nothing to do anymore.”

Debbie, a volunteer at Greenacres Charity Shop on Bridge Street, said outside influences are also affecting trade.

“It's been very quiet, especially since the rise in energy prices.

“The top of High Street looks awful. Taking down Ocky Whites has not helped and the lack of parking. I know a lot of people who have to park at Tescos.

“Renovating the castle might help.”

