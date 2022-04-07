Pembrokeshire-native Edward Daniels has taken on a top position at global energy and petrochemical company Shell International PLC.

The son of Meriel and Glyn Daniels of Spittal, he has been appointed to the newly created role of Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director.

“He was educated at Spittal Primary School when his Grandfather Edward Hugh Owen was the headmaster,” described his father Glyn.

“He then completed his ‘O Levels’ at Haverfordwest Grammar School and went on to complete his A-Levels at Sir Thomas Picton School, Haverfordwest.

“In 1984, Edward went to the Imperial College of Science and Technology where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering, before later obtaining a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at Henley Management College in 1996.

“Edward was made a fellow of City & Guilds of London Institution in 2015, and was later made a fellow of the institution of Chemical Engineers in 2017.

“In 2019, he was made an Honorary Doctorate of Science at Imperial College London.”

Edward now lives at Seven Oaks with his wife Laura and his three daughters Bethan, Tegan, and Merys.

In his new role, he will become a member of Shell’s Executive Committee and will have accountability for the company’s existing Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations organisations.

“Now is the right moment to bring these three strategic capabilities together in one Executive Committee directorate,” said Shell Chief Executive, Ben van Beurden.

“As we accelerate towards our goal of becoming a net zero emissions business, we are putting greater emphasis on how we engage with all stakeholders on the many complex issues and opportunities related to the energy transition.

“With more than 30 years’ broad, relevant industry and leadership experience, Ed is perfectly placed to lead this work, and to bring additional strategic insights and perspectives to the Executive Committee.”

He joined Shell in 1988 and has held roles in Shell’s Upstream, Integrated Gas, Downstream and Projects & Technology businesses.

He previously served as Shell’s UK Country Chair, and in his most recent role as Executive Vice President Strategy, Portfolio & Sustainability, he led the development of the company’s ‘Powering Progress’ strategy to drive the decarbonisation of the energy system and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Outside of Shell, he has served as the Technical Vice President for the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE), is a Fellow at both the IChemE and the UK Royal Academy of Engineering, and has an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Imperial College London.