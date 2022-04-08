Tenby's Summer Spectaculars are back on the entertainment scene this season after a two-year absence forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
The five charity events at Tenby Harbour feature food and drink and live entertainment, with the first four crowned with a superb fireworks display.
One of the organing groups, Tenby Round Table, announced the good news on Facebook this week.
They said: "We are BACK with the first of two Summer Spectaculars that we will be holding in Tenby harbour this summer!
"There will be events in Tenby harbour hosted by Tenby Round Table, Tenby Rotary Club and Tenby & District Lions every Sunday (3pm-10pm) from the 31st of July until the 28th of August.
"Tenby Round Table events are on: · 31st of July · 14th of August.
"Our Summer Spectaculars will include events for all the family and end with a spectacular firework display at 10pm.
"Bands, entertainment, food, and drink are all available in the truly stunning venue of Tenby Harbour.
"The events are run entirely by volunteers with all money raised going directly to local causes and charities."
Come along and help us celebrate the summer!
