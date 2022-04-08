Spring is here and the warmer weather has started to make an appearance in areas of the UK.

It’s time for us Brits to enjoy our gardens again and gather friends and family round for drinks and a feast in the garden right through to summer.

But if your garden is lacking the right space for a glass of fizz or two, look no further.

The Range is selling a Bar Gazebo that’s fit for enjoying the summer sun in all its glory.

The bar gazebo is on sale with £100 knocked off the original price (The Range)

Complete with two chairs, the bar gazebo not only offers a great space for relaxing with a chilled drink but customers can buy it at a discounted price.

The Bar Gazebo & Two Chairs – Cream was on sale for £399.99 but you can now add it to your basket for £299.99, saving you £100.

Storage behind the bar allows you to keep the drinks flowing all summer long but The Range advises customers to put the gazebo away so it doesn’t get damaged in different weather, we’re in the UK after all.

READ MORE: 7 BBQs and pizza ovens for your garden from Aldi, Argos, Ooni, The Range and more

READ MORE: Aldi is selling sought after garden furniture in time for Spring

The high canopy does however shield you from light rain and sun, making it the perfect spot to settle down.

The gazebo is currently available to order via The Range website.

If you’re looking to further upgrade your garden, BBQs and pizza ovens could be the ideal addition to your family gatherings and on the cooler nights, keep yourself warm with a log burner or fire pit.

You can find the full range of garden furniture via The Range’s website.