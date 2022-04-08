Two Pembrokeshire schools are partially closed today (Friday, April 8) due to Covid-related staff shortages ahead of the Easter holidays.
Cosheston VC School and Portfield School are both affected, as they have been for the majority of the week.
Both schools have been partially closed since Wednesday, April 6.
About Cosheston VC School’s partial closure, Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Dosbarth Seren - KS2 class - closed due to staff shortages.”
In Haverfordwest, Portfield School remains partially closed ‘due to high level of illness.’
The local authority continued regarding the partial closure: “Partial closure of Dolphin and Nolton classes.”
Haverfordwest High VC School and Tenby’s Greenhill School have returned to a ‘fully open’ status for the final day of term.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said on Covid-related staff shortages: “We know that some schools have been operating under staffing pressures, and we continue to work closely with local authorities and supply agencies to help alleviate some of these staffing pressures.
"We have also extended our scheme to place newly qualified teachers into paid posts in schools for another term.
"This scheme was introduced in the autumn and has not only helped to create extra capacity in schools but also enabled those at the very start of their teaching careers to gain valuable experience.”
“We have also provided a total of £128 million to the Recruit, Recover, Raise Standards programme in 2020-21 and 2021-22 to fund additional teachers and other school staff.”
