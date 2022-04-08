A spate of criminal damage has occurred in a Pembrokeshire park, which saw a picnic bench burned and hundreds of pounds of damage caused to a table.
The criminal damage occurred at Hubberston Recreation Park in Milford Haven, at approximately 6.30pm on the evening of Sunday, March 27.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Damage was caused to a table, worth approximately £400. A picnic bench was also set alight, before quickly being extinguished.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Dyfed-Powys Police can bve contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DP-20220328-363.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
