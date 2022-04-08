Today (Friday, April 8), marks the official opening of the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, as it welcomes its first guests at the start of the Easter holidays.

The 46,000-sq ft property features 100 bedrooms (86 of which offer a full marina view) across four floors, including family rooms, and is described as suitable for business and leisure travellers.

The hotel also means the opening of the hotel’s restaurant, dulse, with a private dining area and bar, and former Wales National Chef of the Year, Simon Crockford, returning to his home county as the hotel’s executive head chef.

Furthermore, the hotel is managed by fellow Pembrokeshire native Adrian Andrews, having previously managed Premier Inns in Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff.

A panoramic view from one of the rooms at the new Tŷ Hotel at Milford Waterfront

Mr Andrews said: “It is wonderful to finally welcome our first guests to this fantastic new hotel, which provides the perfect place for visitors to stay and enjoy this amazing location with all its exciting redevelopment.

“I am so proud to call Pembrokeshire home. I can’t wait for guests to discover the vibrant community of Milford Waterfront and the stunning West Wales coastline during their visit.”

Helping the local community, the hotel has already created 40 permanent jobs in operation, with many more supported in the supply chain.

Mr Andrews added: “As the hotel has taken shape, we’ve been blown away by the positive reaction from the local area. I’m excited about what this hotel will bring to Milford Haven, both for the community and for business.”

One of the bedrooms at the new Tŷ Hotel at Milford Waterfront

Eric Harries, council member and five-time mayor of Milford Haven, was invited to be among the very first guests to experience the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront.

Mr Harries said: “As a native of Milford Haven, having been in local government for many years, I welcome with open arms the investment that’s been made in the town with the new Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront.

“It is my sincerest wish that it will be a huge success and assist our town in economic recovery.”

Rooms at the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront are available to book now, with rates starting from £86 bed and breakfast per room, per night. Bookings can be made at https://www.ty-hotels.com/destinations/milford-waterfront/