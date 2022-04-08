Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has been carrying out speed checks in four locations in the county this week.
Officers were at the roadside in Haverfordwest, Croesgoch, Freystrop and Begelly on Wednesday evening, April 6.
They said afterwards: "The vast majority of drivers were found to be adhering to the respective speed limits, with only a small proportion of drivers reported for exceeding them."
