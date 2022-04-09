A motorcycle was stolen earlier this week from a Pembrokeshire property, with police officers appealing for anybody who witnessed or has any information regarding the theft.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven are investigating the white motorcycle being stolen from a property on Pill Road in the town.
The motorcycle was stolen at sometime between 7.45am and 7.55am on the morning of Thursday, April 7, 2022.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “It was last seen being pushed down Vicary Crescent at 7.58am.
“If you have any information regarding this, please contact PC Palmer 549 on 101 at Milford Haven Station.”
