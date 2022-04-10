NFU Cymru member, Haydn Evans and new union deputy president Abi Reader took the opportunity to raise a number of farming issues with Senedd shadow rural affairs minister Samuel Kurtz MS on a farm visit near St Clears recently.

Following the meeting, Mr Evans said: “It’s been great to have Samuel out on our farm, we’ve been able to cover a range of issues which are of huge significance to Welsh agriculture and our rural communities.

“The first issue we discussed was the Agriculture (Wales) Bill which we are expecting the Welsh Government to introduce to the Senedd before the end of this calendar year.

"It’s a piece of legislation which will, in all probability, define Welsh agriculture for a generation to come, something which we therefore must get right.

"Key to getting things right will be ensuring that productive agriculture is rewarded and supported, and that support reaches active farmers.

"I know that the union will be looking to work closely with Samuel Kurtz MS when the Bill begins its journey through the Senedd later this year.”

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader raised several issues with Mr Kurtz, MS for West Carmarthenshire and South Pembrokeshire, including the devastating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The discussion covered the impact the war was having on global supply chains and the ability of farmers to produce food as their input costs continue to spiral.

Ms Reader commented: “As a sector, agriculture is currently experiencing spiralling input costs. This is impacting on confidence, and my fear is that this will almost certainly impact on productivity.

"I very much want to see Wales remain a global leader when it comes to producing climate-friendly food, and I don’t want to see our production levels dropping. If we are to maintain and build on our productivity, then farmers need to have confidence in the future viability of their industry.”

Despite some of the obvious challenges facing the sector both Mr Kurtz and Ms Reader spoke in very positive terms about the enthusiasm of young people looking to make a career in farming, whether as successors in a current farming business or those coming into the industry as new entrants.

Ms Reader thanked Mr Kurtz Mr Evans and family for hosting the meeting.

"Although it’s almost a year since Samuel Kurtz MS was elected to the Senedd, the disruption caused by Covid has made meetings like this difficult and so it is great for me to be able to meet with him face to face today," she said.

"I very much look forward to working closely with Samuel Kurtz MS over the coming weeks, months, and years.”