Nearly £5,000 has been donated in Tenby to the Save the Children Ukrainian Appeal.
More than four million people - the majority of whom are women and children - have now fled the violence in the war-torn country.
The chair of the Tenby branch of Save the Children, Caroline Williams, thanked all the schools, businesses, organisations who had donated following various fund-raisers and appeals.
She said:
"Save The Children Tenby would like to thank Tenby VC School, Ysgol Hafan y Mor, St Teilo's RC School, Tenby Rotary Club, Tenby Golf Club and Matthew Ronowitz and staff at The Qube for their fantastic contributions to the charity, for Christmas Jumper Day, Burns Night and the Ukrainian Appeal.
"The majority of the money was raised for the Ukranian Appeal and the rest will go into the general fund which is being used for the Afghanistan and Syrian refugees who still desperately need our help.
"We thank you, Tenby residents and children, most sincerely for the generous support you unfailingly give to this wonderful charity."
