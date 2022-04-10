A LOCAL gallery has held an exhibition in celebration of military children.

The VC Gallery held the exhibition celebrating service children and their experiences.

The program saw veterans from the gallery invited to schools across Pembrokeshire to create art with military children.

Schools involved in the project included Prendergast, Fenton, Haverfordwest High, Puncheston, St Frances and Pembroke Dock Community School.

An art exhibition celebrated the unique experiences of children whose parents are in the military

The art work was shown at the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest on April 7.

In attendance were service pupils liaison at Haverfordwest High Miranda Corcoran and former military child and now regional school liaison officers for service children Yasmin Todd.

Yasmin has moved around in her life having grown up in among other places Germany, Northern Ireland, Milton Mowbray, Aldershot, Chester, Newcastle and now settled in Pembrokeshire. She explained some of the challenges the children face.

“Anybody who has a parent or child who has served or does serve in the armed forces, we support them in school because they need a lot of resilience for things like the many moves they have to go through.

“I moved a lot and went to different schools. It was very normal for me, but some of the challenges children can face include difficulties settling in, separation anxiety, and there can be gaps in their learning.”

Artwork was shown at the VC Gallery

Also in attendance was Major Rob Luke, community engagement officer at Cawdor Barracks at Brawdy. He emphasised the exhibition was about the service children's experiences.

The eldest military child was 93-year-old George Gibb

VC Gallery’s Barry John showed one painting done by 93-year-old George Gibb, a former forces child who was depicting talking to his father who was in the Crimea War.

Barry said there is no better way to give children freedom than through art.

“Freedom of children with art is an inspiration because they have no boundaries in regards to colour, form and energy.

"This exhibition has used lots of different art forms from cubism to abstract forms to create narrative as an armed forces child.”