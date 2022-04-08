HYWEL Dda Health Board has given assurances it will not close Withybush Hosiptal.

It comes in response to a petition to retain A&E at Withybush Hospital reached 10,000 signatures at the start of the month.

Lee Davies, director of strategic development and operational planning for Hywel Dda, said the board are aware of the 'passion' and 'strength' of feeling around the long-term strategy titled 'A Healthier Mid and West Wales: Our Future Generations Living Well', which includes plans to build a new hospital on a site as yet unconfirmed believed to be somewhere in the St Clears area.

Mr Davies called the proposed changes a 'once-in-a-life-time investment' into the health care services in west Wales.

Mr Davies said: "Our ambition is to move from a service that treats illness to one that keeps people well, prevents ill-health or worsening of ill health, and provides any help you need early on.

“We can also reassure the public that we have no plans or intention to close Withybush Hospital.

“We fully understand the passion and strength of feeling that exists in our communities.

"We share that passion, along with a commitment, to deliver the best possible care and services for people who live in mid and west Wales.

Supporters of the petition, which having reached 10,000 signatures will now be considered for debate by the Petitions Committee at the Senedd, say they will not let Hywel Dda 'trample on them'.

The Save Withybush Campaign has concerns about A&E at Withybush ceasing and also has reservations about the distance the new hospital will be sited from rural areas on the coast.

A spokesperson said: "The health board have not considered those who are frail, the elderly, those with chronic conditions, those without transport and, equally as important, those who are on low incomes."

Hywel Dda has said Withybush, along with Bronglais Hospital, Glangwili Hospital, and Prince Philip Hospital, will continue to provide a range of important services for the local population, alongside the proposed new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital.

Mr Davies went on to pacify concerns saying the idea is to create a more connected service.

"We want to provide more joined-up support in our communities and care as close to home as possible, whilst securing the long-term sustainability of our acute hospital services."