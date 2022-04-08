THE Craft Gin Club, the UK’s biggest gin subscription service in the UK with over 100,000 members, have named a gin created by Tanygroes-based distillery In The Welsh Wind as their Gin of the Month.
The award goes to the distillery’s Signature Style Gin.
Founded by couple Ellen Wakelam and Alex Jungmayr in January 2018, the company has grown steadily ever since.
Starting out in a refurbished cowshed, it now occupies the former Gogerddan Arms pub on the main west Wales coast road.
Launched during the Covid pandemic in July 2020, In the Welsh Wind Signature Style gin has gone on to win a number of awards, and the distillery now employs 16 members of staff.
“We’ve been blown away by how much people are enjoying the gin!” said Ellen.
