THIS column, I hope - says JEFF DUNN - does what it says on the tin!

Pictures to remind us of different times, and memories to remind us of things that happened....including the good and..some of the not so good.

Last week's TRM photos prompted these reactions.

Roland Willams' email : " Dear Jeff..you are correct that the photo in today's Western Telegraph was taken in Charles Street during Milford's Bicentennial celebrations. The people in the photo are Bernard Prettyman, James Garrett, and myself. The 4 ladies I am sure worked for James' the Chemist but I do not know their names."

I then had a phone call from June Gough who confirmed that the ladies of James' the chemist.. were herself, Betty Broad, Barbara Evans and Jean Edwards.

Barry Thynne also rang to confirm some of the names and added that the snap of the Hakin Point Regatta could well have included him...and that they always ended with a messy soot'n sand fight...forcing them all to need a dip to clean themselves up !

I'm grateful to all for their feedback.

TRM also likes to include important "reminders" ...such as this email from Neil Jackson.

"Hi Jeff ..I'd just like to remind everyone that there will be a service at noon, on 24th July, to commemorate Anzacs Day.

In the past two years we have been unable to remember the Australian and British airmen who lost their lives when, in July 1942, a Wellington bomber crashed into the Milford Dock area, and all the crew lost their lives.

We must also remember all the other men, known as Anzacs, who lost their lives in conflicts throughout the world, especially in Gallipoli, where huge losses were sustained. We need to remember, at all our Remembrance Services, not only the Australian and New Zealand forces, but all service personnel wherever they are from.

Many of us will remember the loved ones we lost in the war, as those before us remember loved ones lost in previous conflicts."

Thanks Neil, message received and understood.

MORE NEWS:

And just to elaborate a little on Neil's mention of that Wellington bomber crash in 1942.

It occurred in the early hours of July 19th , the aircraft had left RAF Lichfield on a non-operational night cross country exercise, and briefed to follow the route:

Rhyl, Calf of Man, St David's Head, Mull of Galloway, St Bees Head...then return to Lichfield. It was never discovered exactly what actually caused the crash...but during the flight, the plane had reported it was experiencing difficulties...and although it attempted to home in to Talbenny...it missed that airfield, and at 2.50am crashed into the Marine Gardens area of Milford Docks.

The crew included Australians : Sgt Keith James Bradley; Sgt William Harry Condon; Sgt Edward Douglas Reginald Jennings; Sgt George Ernest Warburton; Sgt. Kenneth Henry Charles Steinbach. They were all in their 20's.

As was Sgt Morris Cooke, from Buckinghamshire, who also died in the crash.

Neil's email also reminded me of my own family connections to the Anzacs.

My late Uncle Tim. So I contacted Gail, one of my Oz cousins, to ask for some information on her dad.

"Tim O'Reilly joined 458 Squadron in Australia, going to Holme-on-Spalding Moore in Yorkshire where the Squadron was based before going to N. Africa, Middle East, Italy, Sardinia, and involved in the siege of Malta.

He was a rear gunner, flying Wellington bombers. The Squadron was part of the RAF Bomber Command involved in maritime patrol.

Before coming back home he was a Flight Training Officer stationed at Stranraer in Scotland, where he met mum. (My dad's sister). He returned to Australia , I think in late 1944 and mum came with Ian (Gail's brother) in 1945.

When I was visiting the UK I went to the airfield/base in Yorkshire, still with all the huts etc, but now used as an industrial storage site. I'm enclosing a photo of the Squadron Badge. The RAAF 458."

Cheers Gail.

It was also in 1942, in Aberdeen, that the Admiralty Round Table Class steel sided trawler "Sir Geraint" ...274 tons and 126' long..was built and launched as a Minesweeper.

In 1946 she was renamed "Star of the South," then in 1958.."Haven Star."

She landed at Milford from October 1958 to January1962...Owner..E.E. Carter, Milford Docks. Skippers...Gordon Allerton and Hubert Morgans.

In July 1964 she was scrapped and broken up in Dublin.

Here's a snap of her as "Sir Geraint."

This week's "happy-face" snap is one from a Milford Carnival...led by a young lad with ateddy bear; blue skies, a band and a cheering crowd. What more can you ask for?

Now it's time to make tracks and, as usual, I leave you with some wise words.

It was Erma Bombeck who said.."Women don't live longer. It just seems longer."

Take care, please stay safe.