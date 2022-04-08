Don’t forget - Anyone 16 or over has until midday next Thursday (April 14) to register to vote in the local elections.
Elections for county and town councils across the UK will be held on May and in Wales this is the first year that 16 and 17-year-olds can vote.
Despite a number of uncontested seats – where there will be no vote because the one person nominated takes the seat – there are still plenty of areas across the county where candidates will be fighting for votes.
Whoever is voted in will represent their ward for the next five years, with many representing political parties and others standing as independent councillors.
County council decisions impact a wide range of everyday life from refuse, schools, social care, leisure, roads and much more and next month's election is a chance to have a say on who you want representing your views at County Hall.
Residents are being encouraged to register to vote before midday on Thursday, April 14 at gov.uk/register-to-vote.
If you are registered to vote and want to vote by post or proxy you must submit an application form to the local electoral registration office before 5pm on Tuesday, April 19 for postal votes and April 26 for proxy votes.
