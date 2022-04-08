One of the UK’s largest housebuilders is hoping to put more than 70 homes on a site on the outskirts of a Pembrokeshire village.
A pre-planning application consultation for the land off Sandyhill Road, Saundersfoot, has now been launched, with Persimmon Homes named as the developer.
The 2.26 hectare area of land adjoins the northernmost houses of the long-established Sandyhill Park residential estate, and traffic access is proposed from two points on Sandyhill Road, which is reached from the main A478 road.
Following the consultation, a planning application will be submitted to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for the proposed development of 72 residential units, made up of 35 per cent affordable housing and 65 per cent open market provision.
The grassland site is allocated for housing in the Local Development Plan and 'it is considered that the proposed development represents an appropriate and acceptable scheme in Saundersfoot', said the development's planning statement.
Anyone who wishes to make representations about the proposed development can write to the applicant/agent by May 6 2022 at consultations@gjplanning.co.uk or Geraint John Planning Ltd, Office 16 (House 1, 2nd Floor), The Maltings, East Tyndall Street, Cardiff CF24 5EA.
