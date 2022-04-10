EVERY day our camera club provide us with some amazing shots of the beautiful scenery and shenanigans from the animal population.

This week we gave our members the challenge to take a photo of something beginning with the letter 'A' and they got really creative with their images. Here are just some of them.

If you want to join the camera club, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook

Western Telegraph: 'Angel' over Eastern Cleddau. Picture: Hober Mallow'Angel' over Eastern Cleddau. Picture: Hober Mallow

Western Telegraph: Anemones in Amroth. Picture: Jenny AmblerAnemones in Amroth. Picture: Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: 'Angel-like' swan wings. Picture: Karen Morris'Angel-like' swan wings. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: The heron is finding it's meal 'appetising'. Picture: Anthony MorrisThe heron is finding it's meal 'appetising'. Picture: Anthony Morris

Western Telegraph: Amroth looking very autumnal. Picture: Karen BrandtAmroth looking very autumnal. Picture: Karen Brandt

Western Telegraph: African daisy in Goodwich. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesAfrican daisy in Goodwich. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Abermawr waves. Picture: Samantha Wilson-CroftAbermawr waves. Picture: Samantha Wilson-Croft

Western Telegraph: African daisies in Haverfordwest. Picture: Zoe McLuckieAfrican daisies in Haverfordwest. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Aeroplane at Withybush Aerodrome. Picture: Helen ThomasAeroplane at Withybush Aerodrome. Picture: Helen Thomas

Western Telegraph: Abercastle cottages. Picture: John NorthallAbercastle cottages. Picture: John Northall

Western Telegraph: An anemone in a rockpool at Whitesands. Picture: Maria PerkinsAn anemone in a rockpool at Whitesands. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Abermawr sunset. Picture: Laura HemingwayAbermawr sunset. Picture: Laura Hemingway