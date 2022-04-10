Last week, The Chefs’ Forum held a special lunch at Coast Restaurant in Saundersfoot to showcase the quality of sustainable Welsh producers and produce.

Hosted by The Seren Collection, the lunch, which also celebrated the 10th Anniversary of The Chefs’ Forum, was cooked by chefs from the Seren Group and featured Welsh cheese, fish, and beef as well as fruit and vegetables.

Hospitality students from Pembrokeshire College were present at the event, working both front and back of house.

Head of Faculty for Hospitality at Pembrokeshire College, Wendy Weber, said: “Getting involved with The Chefs’ Forum and The Chefs’ Forum Academy was the best move we made for our hospitality and catering students.

“The opportunities it has opened up in terms of work experience, curriculum enrichment through masterclasses, and employer engagement is working so well for us. Two years in and we couldn’t be happier. We’re also looking forward to staging a hospitality industry taster day very soon to drive registration on to our courses this September.”

Neil Kedward, Managing Founder and Managing Director, Seren Group added: “Sustainability is core to our approach within Seren and so we’re delighted to be working in partnership with The Chefs’ Forum and Pembrokeshire College to spotlight the efforts of the hospitality sector in this respect. Creating a sustainable future for the visitor economy in Pembrokeshire is so important and hospitality has a key role to play.”

The lunch consisted of:

• Snowdonia cheese tortellini, shallot & morels by Hywel Griffiths, The Beach House

• Pollock, seaweed & potato by Fred Clapperton, The Coast

• Beef, Alliums & fermented shiitake by Dougie Balish, The Grove at Narberth

• Rhubarb, goat’s milk & woodruff by Fred Clapperton, The Coast The event was supported by Castell Howell, Flying Fish, and Foie Royale.

Catherine Farinha, Director of The Chefs’ Forum, said: “These events are priceless not only for the guests but also the chefs and the suppliers. It’s a showcase of ingredients, products, technology, and culinary skill. A big thank you to The Seren Collection for hosting us. Our tenth anniversary year keeps getting better and better!”

To find out more about the College’s hospitality courses starting this September, visit the website: www.pembrokeshire.ac.uk