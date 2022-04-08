NEW Zealand, Australia and Argentina will return to Wales for Tests in the autumn along with World Cup opponents Georgia.

Wayne Pivac's men kicked off their 2021 campaign against the All Blacks in a Test outside World Rugby's window but this time he will have his full contingent for the Principality Stadium opener.

New Zealand head to Cardiff on November 5 with Argentina, and Dragons scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou, next up seven days later.

Georgia are the third clash with the Wallabies heading to the capital on November 26, a game that is the extra Test when Pivac will be without his England-based players.

After a disappointing end to the Six Nations, Wales could well entertain the All Blacks on a six-game losing streak as they face a trio of formidable encounters with world champions South Africa in July.

Nonetheless, they will be targeting at least a trio of home successes in the build-up to the World Cup.

"Wayne Pivac and his Wales squad will relish the opportunity to get back out on the pitch after a tough Six Nations tournament," said WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

"In international rugby you always want to test yourselves against the best teams and we will be facing each of the very best sides in the world in the year ahead.

"With a three-Test tour of South Africa preceding the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, we will be taking on the full set of Rugby Championship opposition.

"Add to that the extra attraction of facing our future 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C opponents Georgia on home soil and meeting the Wallabies, who we also face in the Rugby World Cup, and this year's Autumn Nations Series presents an extremely challenging and exciting prospect for all.

"These matches, together with the 2023 Six Nations Championship, will form a vital part of Rugby World Cup preparation."

Wales hosted Argentina twice last summer, drawing one and losing the decider, and have won their last three against the Wallabies.

Tickets for the New Zealand match have gone up by £10 with prices ranging from £40 to £105.

The other ranges are £10 to £35 for Georgia, £20 to £50 for Argentina and £25 to £75 for Australia.

"All proceeds from Welsh international tickets are fed directly back into the game in Wales," added Phillips.

"Whilst a price increase has been necessary for of our highest demand fixture, we have also taken care to ensure Wales matches generally are as accessible as ever, with a price point and customer offering to cater for as wide an audience as possible."

Ticket will be available from local clubs ahead of the public sale, which is planned for Friday, June 10.