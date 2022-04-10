‘Sea of Stories’ by Robert Jakes is a ceramic mural that combines words and striking images to capture the richness of life on and beneath the waves through time, from Viking treasure to wartime history.

The launch was held at the Pembroke Dock Ferry Terminal on 22 March 2022.

Each tile in the mural is the starting point for a bigger history or story around Pembroke Dock and the sea beyond. The mural shows the wildlife, wrecks, and transatlantic cables laying below the surface of the water, along with myths and memories.

Many of the stories featured in the mural have been provided by the community The work was commissioned by the project ‘Ports, Past and Present: Cultural Crossings between Ireland and Wales’, funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation programme.

This project focuses on the history and heritage of port towns around the Irish Sea and aims to bring these towns together through their shared port heritage. It is jointly run by University College Cork and Wexford County Council in Ireland, and the University of Wales Trinity St David and Aberystwyth University in Wales.

Project leader at UWTSD, Professor Mary-Ann Constantine, said: “Rob’s work is beautiful: like the old maps and sea-charts which inspired him, you can spend ages getting lost in its stories.

“We hope this mural will start all kinds of journeys of curiosity for passengers and community members who come to see it.”

Mr Jakes worked as an artist on the creation of plaques for the Pembroke Dock Town Trail between 2006-2007.

The ‘Ports, Past and Present’ project is also developing a new version of this trail as an app, augmenting the booklet with archive photography and additional information.

‘Ports, Past and Present’ is keen to hear more from local residents. If you have a piece of history you would like to share, you can email the team directly at ports@ucc.ie, and learn more about their work on the website: https://portspastpresent.eu/.