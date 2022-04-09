A ‘big band spectacular’ is coming to Pembrokeshire next weekend, celebrating the golden age of big band and swing music.
On Saturday, April 16, The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular will be at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre, playing music which filled dancehalls during the 1940s and 1950s.
The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra is a six to 18-piece band which has played under the wing of a bomber at the American Air Museum, and sold out their performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
This two-hour long show will include Glenn Miller favourites such as Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000 and String of Pearls.
The Glen Miller and Big Band Spectacular performs at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, April 16, at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £23.50 and are available to book from the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or via torchtheatre.co.uk
