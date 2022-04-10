A Pembrokeshire man must pay more than £6,000 following an early hours assault in Cardiff city centre.
Christopher Brace, 53, of the Green, Tenby, appeared in front of magistrates in Cardiff on Tuesday, April 5.
He admitted assaulting James Griffiths in Cardiff last year and causing actual bodily harm.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police, speaking after the hearing, said that the assault had happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 14, last year in St Mary Street, Cardiff city centre.
He added that 31-year-old Griffiths works as door staff in the city.
Magistrates fined Brace, of the Green, Tenby, £5,000 and ordered him to pay £1,000 compensation to his victim.
He must also pay a £190 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Brace, whose guilty plea was taken into account by magistrates when imposing sentence, has until June 4 to pay the total of £6,275.
