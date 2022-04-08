The Bluestone Academy has appointed three training providers to help deliver new programmes and qualifications for employees at Bluestone National Park Resort, near Narberth.
The Academy, which was set up by Bluestone last year to enthuse people of all ages to pursue long-term careers in the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors, has appointed Cambrian Training, Gower College and PRP Training.
“Training is an important part of any job. The ability to develop new skills and qualifications helps an employee progress through their career, benefiting the business they work for and the customers or guests they’re dealing with,” said Helen John, manager of the Bluestone Academy.
“Each of the training providers will focus on different areas of the business to ensure we’re delivering the best possible opportunities to enhance and develop employees’ skills.”
One of the aims of the Bluestone Academy is “…to transform the perception of careers in the tourism industry by investing in people and providing professional work-based learning opportunities, designed and delivered by the businesses that need them.”
Cambrian Training is focusing primarily on hospitality and support services; Gower College customer service, support services, IT, and leadership and management, and PRP Training is delivering marketing.
Earlier this month, the Academy appointed Neil Hillary as its ambassador. Neil will work with community groups, schools and colleges throughout the area to deliver outreach programmes promoting high-quality courses, training and work placements within the industry, including Bluestone itself which employs more than 700 people.
The Bluestone Academy has already successfully helped bring several young people into the industry through its Kickstart Scheme. Up to 30 16-to-24-year-olds will eventually benefit from the UK-government Kickstart programme being run at the resort.
