A lorry blocking Lowertown, Fishguard, has moved through and traffic is flowing freely again.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a lorry becoming stuck on the A487, near Fishguard, at approximately 2.00pm today, Friday, April 8.

"The local authority assisted with the initial directing of traffic, as they were working on the road in the area," said a police spokesperson.

"Officers attended to assist and the lorry left the area at approximately 2:45pm."