A lorry blocking Lowertown, Fishguard, has moved through and traffic is flowing freely again.
Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a lorry becoming stuck on the A487, near Fishguard, at approximately 2.00pm today, Friday, April 8.
"The local authority assisted with the initial directing of traffic, as they were working on the road in the area," said a police spokesperson.
"Officers attended to assist and the lorry left the area at approximately 2:45pm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.