Unpaid carers of all ages in Wales are set to benefit from a short breaks fund after a £9million investment from the Welsh government.

The scheme, which will benefit from funding for the next three years, will increase opportunities for unpaid carers to take a break.

It will support unpaid carers in Wales to enjoy regular periods away from their caring responsibilities, to boost their mental and physical wellbeing.

Throughout the last two years of the pandemic, many carers have struggled to take breaks to help them cope with the pressures of their caring responsibilities.

Restrictions during lockdown have limited where they can go and what they can do, and also meant carers were unable to access support from family and friends, leading to further fatigue and, in some cases, pushing them near to breaking point.

A survey of more than 700 unpaid carers found 70 per cent of carers have been unable to take any breaks since March last year.

Another survey of 1,500 unpaid carers also found more than half had to give up on hobbies or personal interests because of their caring role.

This new short break scheme, which will be co-ordinated by a third sector organisation working with others across the public and third sector, will enable more unpaid carers across Wales to have access to the right break for them, at the right time.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said: “I know a lot of unpaid carers have struggled to access short breaks during the pandemic and how this has impacted on them.

“We’re investing in this respite and breaks scheme as we recognise how important these short breaks are from their caring responsibilities, supporting both their physical and mental wellbeing, and how they can have a positive impact on their lives.

“We want to make it easier for unpaid carers of all ages across Wales to access a break and by working together we believe this is the most effective way to do so.”