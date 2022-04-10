THE UK Government has today published a new Energy Security strategy that outlines supposed steps required to safeguard the nation’s long-term energy independence, security, and prosperity.

The strategy, published in the wake of rising global energy prices and the war in Ukraine, will “unlock new economic opportunities in Pembrokeshire” according to Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb.

A major new investment in low carbon nuclear and renewable energy is at the heart of the energy security strategy.

The master plan includes new ambitious targets for achieving energy independence.

A drive to produce up to 50 gigawatts by 2030 from offshore wind has been set, of which 5 gigawatts will come from floating offshore wind.

The strategy also aims to see a significant acceleration of nuclear energy, with a target of up to 24 gigawatts by 2050.

Mr Crabb has been one of the leading voices in Parliament calling for a strategy to deliver a new floating offshore wind industry in the Celtic Sea.

The MP recently urged ministers to raise the target for floating offshore wind deployment to send a signal to developers and investors about the long-term potential of this new industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Crabb said: “I am delighted to see that renewable energy will play a significant role in the strategy, especially floating offshore wind.

"I want to see Pembrokeshire benefit from the growth of the renewable energy industry.

"Milford Haven is one of the most important energy ports in Europe. The vision outlined today holds the potential for a new generation of investment in the port as we seek to develop large-scale offshore wind power in the Celtic Sea.

"The Prime Minister is correct to say that Britain can become the Saudi Arabia of this renewable energy industry."

He continued: “I recently met with the Crown Estate which owns the seabed and is responsible for licensing the various applications for new projects to urge a quicker roll-out of new licenses.

“There is no doubt that floating offshore wind is an industry where Pembrokeshire has a natural advantage, given our coastline, wind speeds, and the transferable expertise of our oil and gas sector."