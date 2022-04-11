BBC’s latest cop show, which focuses on rookie officers in Milford Haven, airs its first episode tonight (Monday, April 11).
The show looks at seven new Dyfed-Powys Police officers in four areas across the region, one of which is Milford Haven Police Station.
The other areas which the show looks at is Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Llanelli.
The six-part series airs its first episode tonight on BBC One at 8pm.
A BBC spokesperson said: “Rookie Cops shines a light on some of the people who make up Dyfed-Powys Police; meeting seven of their new recruits as they look to finish their training, and begin their brand new careers.
“Following a recruitment drive, people from all walks of life applied to the force, from scientists to soldiers and electricians to golfers.
“This brand new six-part series follows these recruits as they partake in 12 weeks on the beat with a tutor, who will decide if they’re good enough to go it alone.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here