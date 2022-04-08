A 34-year-old man from the Liverpool area has been arrested as part of Operation Rookley, the UK-wide drug trafficking and organised crime investigation wit links in Pembrokeshire and Dorset.
Dyfed-Powys police has confirmed that Ryan Paul Ager, also known as Ryan Paul Williams, from the Liverpool area, was arrested on Wednesday, April 6.
- READ MORE: Operation Rookley: Seventh man charged following drugs busts
- READ MORE: Operation Rookley: Three more charged following drugs raids
- READ MORE: Fishguard & Dorset drugs raids: Pembrokeshire man released
He has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A controlled drugs and appeared in Llanelli Magistrates Court today, Friday April 8.
He has remanded in custody to appear in Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, 13th April.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Of the eight people charged in connection with this operation, all eight have been remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.