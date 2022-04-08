A 34-year-old man from the Liverpool area has been arrested as part of Operation Rookley, the UK-wide drug trafficking and organised crime investigation wit links in Pembrokeshire and Dorset.

Dyfed-Powys police has confirmed that Ryan Paul Ager, also known as Ryan Paul Williams, from the Liverpool area, was arrested on Wednesday, April 6.

He has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A controlled drugs and appeared in Llanelli Magistrates Court today, Friday April 8.

He has remanded in custody to appear in Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, 13th April.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Of the eight people charged in connection with this operation, all eight have been remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.