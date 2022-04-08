An Angle lifeboat, on its way back to Pembrokeshire following repairs in Dorset, was diverted twice as it was tasked with two different emergencies during the passage to west Wales.

After rescuing two people on a dinghy just off Mevagissey, she was also then tasked with attending an injured fisherman north of St Ives, before finally continuing on the last leg of her passage back to Angle.

"Our station lifeboat, Mark Mason 16-11, is back!" confirmed a Facebook post from Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"After being away in Poole for a refit since last October she arrived home yesterday evening.

"The trip home was not uneventful, with the lifeboat being diverted to two taskings on her passage home."

Mark Mason 16-11 in Mevagissey. Picture: Angle Lifeboat RNLI

On Wednesday, April 6, while on a leg from Weymouth to Newlyn, the lifeboat was tasked by the Coastguard at 3:40pm to reports of a dinghy with two people on board.

"Being 10 miles south east of Mevagissey, Angle Lifeboat made best speed and arrived on scene and took the dinghy and its two occupants on board," an Angle Lifeboat RNLI spokesperson described.

"Fowey Lifeboat also launched and accompanied Angle Lifeboat into Mevagissey where the dinghy and the two people were taken ashore.

"Angle lifeboat then continued to Newlyn for the night."

Angle Lifeboat alongside Fowey Lifeboat. Picture: Angle Lifeboat RNLI

There was still more to come, however, with second tasking the following day, Thursday April 7, when the lifeboat was 12 miles north of St Ives at 12:45pm.

"A crew member on a fishing boat twelve miles off St Ives Head had been injured," an Angle Lifeboat RNLI spokesperson said.

"Once on scene the injured fisherman was transferred to Angle Lifeboat for casualty care while the lifeboat headed to St Ives.

"St Ives Lifeboat was also launched and liaised with Angle to enable the injured man to be transferred to their lifeboat to be taken ashore and passed to the care of waiting paramedics.

"Angle Lifeboat then headed back out and continued the last leg of her passage back to Angle where she arrived at 7:15pm."

Welcome back Mark Mason!