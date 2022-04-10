THE Welsh Government has announced that it will extend its programme of school placements for Newly Qualified Teachers (NQTs) until the end of the school year.

The scheme, which offers paid employment to NQTs in schools, has been funded by the Welsh Government since September 2021. It was designed to support NQTs negatively affected by the challenges of the pandemic.

The funding for NQTs forms part of the government's Renew and Reform programme created to support learners' wellbeing and progression in response to Covid-19.

The government will provide an additional £4.2m to enable the scheme to continue until July.

Due to the pandemic, most NQTs were denied the conventional experience of completing their teaching placements in the classroom and had to complete their course online.

The programme supports NQTs to develop their teaching style and confidence, enabling them to complete their induction period before they embark on their careers.

Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: “The pandemic has been a real challenge for our education system, including for Newly Qualified Teachers, who have not had the opportunity to experience as much time in the classroom as they normally would.

“This scheme has enabled NQTs to gain classroom experience while providing extra capacity to help schools ensure learning has continued.

“We’ve received positive feedback from schools that the NQTs are helping them with continuing staffing pressures, by having extra skilled staff who can take classes and who know the pupils and understand their school’s ethos.

“Extending the scheme until the end of the year will benefit NQTs in developing their careers, support schools, and ultimately support learners.”

NQT’s provided additional teaching capacity in schools during the pandemic. The scheme has supported more than 400 NQTs undertake their work placements in schools across Wales, with 60 of those already successfully securing permanent posts.