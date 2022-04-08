The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales has received £500,000 in funding support from the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks Fund.

The money will go to “improve and strengthen the resilience of Wales’ network of protected land and marine sites, supporting a green recovery for nature and communities.”

The grant fund will support the trust’s ‘Sentinels of the Sea’ marine project and the ‘Connecting the Future’ terrestrial-based project until March 2023.

The Sentinels of the Sea project assesses broad population trends, filling knowledge gaps, and informing decisions about use of the marine environment.

Lisa Morgan, head of islands and marine at the trust, said: “This grant will enable us to maintain our seabird survey work in 2022 and will involve not only experienced island wardens and seabird fieldworkers but also training and upskilling volunteers.

“Counting the number and distribution of seabirds on Skomer each year is something that Wildlife Trust staff have been doing since the early 1960s.

“Guillemots, kittiwakes, puffins and Manx shearwaters are excellent environmental indicators. Their success or failure tells us a lot about wider issues within the marine environment.

“Maintaining this long-term monitoring project on Skomer is crucial if we are to protect our globally important seabird populations.”

The project will also help fund the trust’s monitoring of marine mammals in Cardigan Bay.

Picture: Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales

Meanwhile, the Connecting the Future project will invest in infrastructure work and equipment to maintain and enhance the sites in west Wales, to keep operating as key components in the Welsh nature network.

Duncan Ludlow, nature reserve manager, said: “The Nature Networks fund is enabling us to carry out a wide range of projects across the protected sites that we manage.

“This ranges from routine work such as maintenance of fences and the purchase of equipment, through to the innovative use of technology such as trail cameras for monitoring pine martens and the use of GPS collars on grazing cattle.

“The fund also contributes to projects that enable everyone to visit, enjoy and appreciate our beautiful sites.

“All of this work, large or small, contributes to the aims of the UK’s Wildlife Trust’s by helping to protect and restore UK habitats for the benefit of wildlife and future generations.”