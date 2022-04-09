County Hall in Haverfordwest will be lit in blue on the evening of Monday, April 11 to mark World Parkinson’s Day, and spread awareness of the condition.
County Hall joins other Welsh landmarks turning blue to show their support for the 145,000 people in the UK who live with the condition, including more than 7,600 in Wales.
Pembrokeshire County Council Chief Executive Will Bramble, said: “We are pleased to light County Hall in blue to help raise awareness of Parkinson’s.
“Every hour, two people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and there are more than 40 symptoms.
“World Parkinson’s Day is an opportunity to learn more about the condition and support those living with it.”
Local support group volunteer Kay Kindon, added: “We are delighted that County Hall is supporting our campaign and honoured that St David’s Cathedral will also be lighting blue candles in support of this important day.
“World Parkinson’s Day is a great opportunity for us to show those people affected by the condition in the Pembrokeshire area that they are not alone.
“Seeing that people are supporting them and willing to learn more is a massive boost for the community.”
Visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/worldparkinsonsday to get involved with Light Up Blue for Parkinson’s, as well as how you can support people with the condition.
