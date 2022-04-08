MAC Tottie, a nine-year-old bay gelding trained by Peter Bowen of Little Newcastle, stormed to victory in the Topham Handicap Chase before a packed crowd at the Grand National meeting at Aintree this afternoon.

With the Pembrokeshire trainer’s son Sean in the saddle, Tottie took over the running approaching the last following an eventful race, which saw a number of the 30 starters come to grief.

As Sean drove his mount up the home straight, his brother and fellow jockey James could be seen on the inside rail bellowing encouragement.

Also besides themselves with excitement were Mac Tottie’s owners, Steve and Jackie Fleetham, of Saron, near Ammanford.

"To do it for your family is just different" 🥲@Sean_Bowen_ is fighting back tears after his win on Mac Tottie in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase#ITVRacing | #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/LgfjuPrUmo — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 8, 2022

Victory for the 8-1 shot – who finished clear of Batcio in second and Annamix in third - is the latest in a string of remarkable successes for trainer Bowen who has now won the Topham on five occasions.

Giving his reaction moments after passing the winning post, an emotional Sean said: “My dad’s a briiliant trainer – he knows how to get a horse ready.

“To go and win a race like this for your family is just so very different.

“Winning for your mum and dad…I just can’t put it into words really.”

Mum Karen – a former top point-to-point rider – was also on hand to witness a memorable day for the whole family.

Peter Bowen’s long-stated ambition is to win the Grand National and it is now certain that the big race will be the long-term target for Mac Tottie who has won over Aintree’s Grand National fences twice this season.