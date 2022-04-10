A local Senedd member has written to Dr Alex George, following his controversial decision to buy up several local Pembrokeshire properties to convert into holiday homes.
The social media influencer and ex-Love Island star has been criticised by locals in the county for intending to turn local cottages into holiday homes.
Following the backlash, Dr George defended his move in a post on the social media platform Instagram, adding that he had been subjected to "threats of violence," after he announced his intentions.
Speaking about the controversial situation, Pembrokeshire-born politician Samuel Kurtz MS said: “The lack of affordable housing for local people is of huge concern, especially young people like myself.
"Everyone should have the opportunity to get on their local housing ladder, but to do that, we need more affordable homes.
“We can fix this issue, but we must all work together. That means striking the balance between expanding our local property ladder and supporting our valuable tourism industry.
“It’s a difficult solution to find, but it can be done – let’s use this situation to draw more attention to the need to increase affordable housing provision throughout rural Wales.”
