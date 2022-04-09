Parents will know the struggle of keeping the kids entertained over Easter but LEGO is here to save the holidays.

The LEGO Group has rounded up some of its top toys which will undoubtedly keep the kids and kidults in your family occupied while the schools are off.

Enjoy hours of endless fun with LEGO sets to cater for every hobby and passion imaginable.

Check out some of the exciting sets that will last a lot longer than those chocolate Easter eggs!

LEGO's top picks for Easter. Credit: LEGO

LEGO reveals top toys for Easter

LEGO City sets are always a hit at playtime and ideal for inspiring hours upon hours of imaginative play - and some downtime for you!

Let your kids' imaginations take them anywhere they like with the LEGO City Holiday Camper Van playset for just £17.99 via the LEGO website.

And if the British weather is being particular British this Easter and you can't get out to enjoy a real-life picnic together then don't despair because you can now recreate it with bricks - although definitely pack some tasty food!

Take home the LEGO City Picnic in the Park build-and-play playset for £12.99 via the LEGO website.

Animal lovers will go wild for LEGO Friends' Pet Clinic set or the Turtle Protection Vehicle playset.

The pet clinic is suitable for ages 4 and up and the Turtle Protection Vehicle set can be used for players aged 6 and over making it great for developing young minds and inspiring future careers.

Pick up the pet clinic playset for £17.99 now and the Turtle Protection toy for £8.99, both via the LEGO website.

Inspire their creativity with the LEGO DOTS Message Board to help kids really speak their mind for only £34.99 from the LEGO website.

Or add the LEGO DOTS Bag Tags Mega Pack to your basket and let them mix and match with 5 different creative options to choose from for £24.99 now.

Now that you have the kids covered, get the kidults sorted with exciting sets of their own.

Channel your girl power with the LEGO BrickHeadz Spice Girls Tribute set and spice up your life for £44.99 via the LEGO website.

And if you have a need for speed, LEGO fans will love this highly detailed LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1™ Race Car for £159.99.

The race car is temporarily out of stock but should be back on the LEGO website soon.