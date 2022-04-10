Easter is just one week away and if you're not already organised now is the time to buy all the chocolate treats we love.

Luckily, with more and more people becoming vegan, the selection of vegan Easter treats available is growing.

Sweet-toothed vegans can still get their chocolate fix with some of the best vegan eggs available in 2022.

Free Soul, a leading wellness and nutrition hub for women, has compiled a list of eight vegan Easter eggs to buy this year.

8 of the best vegan Easter eggs in 2022

Hip Salted Caramel Oat Milk Easter Egg - £8

Reviewers say this is the best vegan chocolate they have tried: "Thick, creamy, delicious chocolate, pure class vegan or not."

Another wrote: "Bought these for my family for Easter. Everyone loved the oat-milk chocolate. Customer service excellent."

Buy from Hip here.

Cutter & Squidge Cookies & Cream Vegan Easter Egg - £21.99

This artisan egg is made up of half a luxurious dark chocolate shell edged in chocolate vermicelli, fit to burst with gorgeous vegan caramel and vegan honeycomb digestive crumb dark chocolate dreambar.

The egg is hand-decorated with vegan caramel ganache-filled eggs and crunchy oreo cookies.

Buy from Cutter & Squidge here.

Hotel Chocolat Unbelievably Vegan Ostrich Easter Egg - £85

Made with Hotel Chocolat’s Nutmilk, the egg is gorgeously creamy and hazelnutty and is satisfyingly thick.

The opulent package also includes 20 irresistible vegan truffles, caramels and pralines, as well as a selection of vegan chocolate mini eggs.

Buy from Hotel Chocolat here.

Booja Booja - £9.99 to £24.99

Renowned for its vegan chocolates, truffles, and ice creams, the Norfolk-based company has built up a cult following for its bold flavours and quality ingredients.

Booja Booja's Easter eggs are hand-painted in a community of artists in Kashmir, India, and make a stunning ornament that can be enjoyed all year round.

With small or large eggs available, you can choose from either champagne truffles, hazelnut crunch, or salted caramel.

Buy from Booja Booja here.

Melt Vegan Dark Chocolate Easter Egg - £24.99

Wrapped in ribbon, this ultra-luxurious Vegan Easter egg is crafted from 70% dark chocolate for a well-balanced bittersweet taste and finished with pretty chocolate drips.

Inside, you’ll find flakes of Maldon sea salt, which cut through the rich chocolate perfectly.

Buy from Melt here.

NOMO Cookie Dough Egg and Bunny - £6

This egg is perfect not only for vegans but for sufferers of allergies to dairy, gluten, egg or nuts.

The eggshell contains puffed rice and cookie dough to give the satisfying added dimension of crunch, and also comes with a cookie dough bunny to satisfy those extra cravings.

Buy from NOMO here.

Happi White Chocolate and Raspberry Easter Egg - £11.99 or £19.99 for a pair

This oat milk egg from newcomers Happi is seriously special.

Responsibly sourced, lower in sugar than most alternatives and with sustainable packaging, this white chocolate and raspberry egg will satisfy those sweet cravings.

Buy from Happi here.

Marks and Spencer Easter Bunny Vegan Gift Bag - £40

Wish someone a happy Easter with our vegan gift bag, featuring our Made Without Dairy Charlie Bunny, festive hot cross buns and indulgent truffles, for a perfect vegan Easter treat.

It also comes with plant-based hazelnut chocolate spread, plus a pouch of Colombian coffee and some sparkling apple and pear juice.

Buy from Marks and Spencer here.