Iceland is getting us summer-ready by transforming our favourite drinks into tasty ice lollies.

The supermarket is helping to keep us cool and refreshed in the best way by freezing the country's favourite branded drinks exclusively for their shoppers.

The exciting news comes after the successful launch of Tyson Fury energy drink range Furocity.

Whether you're looking to add some family favourites to your freezer in time for the warmer weather or you need something sweet to cool you down after your workout, these new ice lollies are for you.

Strawberry and Blue Raspberry fusion lollies. Credit: Iceland

Iceland transforms popular drinks into ice lollies

Iceland says that its Tyson Fury ice lolly range is guaranteed to be a knock out with customers.

The extended range is sure to cool you down after you've worked up a sweat and it's also packed full of vitamin B6 and B12.

Another fan favourite heading to the freezer is J20 Orange & Passion Fruit Ice Lollies.

Savour the fruity fix of zesty orange and exotic passionfruit as the weather finally gets a little warmer.

For Capri Sun fans, Iceland has transformed the classic carton drink into an ice lolly and you can even get them for a bargain £3 for a pack of 12 until April 25.

READ MORE: Costa Coffee launches new KITKAT range for Easter 2022 including 2 new drinks

READ MORE: Most hygienic UK supermarkets out of Asda, Aldi, M&S, Tesco and more

Slushes are our go-to when heading out to the cinema or lounging in front of the TV and now they've been given an icy upgrade with a Strawberry and Blue Raspberry Fusion flavour as well as a red mix version.

You'll also find the new Vimto Vibe ice lolly which is sure to make your tastebuds tingle with its iconic grape, blackcurrant and raspberry blend. Capri Sun Ice Lollies. Credit: Iceland

Iceland's full and exclusive ice lolly range