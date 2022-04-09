Residents of a Pembrokeshire hamlet, who successfully campaigned for a speed limit reduction, are now calling for further traffic calming after yet another crash on their road.

As the Western Telegraph recently reported, the campaigners of Stoneyford, on the outskirts of Narberth, hoped that the new 40mph speed limit would bring an end to a catalogue of crashes, including one where the driver sadly died.

So they were unhappy and alarmed last weekend to hear the familiar sound of a car smashing into a garden wall.

The driver had apparently lost control heading along the road from the direction of Penblewin, uphill towards Narberth.

The car collided not only with the wall of a property but also a hedge, taking a telegraph pole down in the process.

One resident said:

“The driver walked away without a scratch - luckily, considering the damage that was done in Stoneyford - and the car looked like a write off.”

The campaigners have now contacted Pembrokeshire County Council to ask for stricter speed restrictions to be put in place after the latest crash which caused ‘significant damage and upset in our community’.

They have told the authority: “It is a miracle no-one else was hurt and that no-one else was coming the other way, whether driving, cycling or walking. This would have been a very different outcome.

“It is also very lucky that none of the residents in the two houses were in their front gardens, as the telegraph pole ended up in the front garden of an elderly resident and the wall was smashed down in the front of the garden of the house next door.”

The residents reminded the council that they were very grateful for the 40mph speed limit, together with digital speed warnings and a ‘Welcome to Stoneyford’ sign.

But in the light of the latest information, they are asking the authority to consider further traffic calming, a further speed reduction to 30mph or the presence of a police speed van.

They added: “This is obviously a massive concern to us as residents to see another serious accident so soon after the 40 mph has been installed in our community.”