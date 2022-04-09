Pembrokeshire’s RNLI beach lifeguards return this weekend to provide cover over the Easter holidays.

From today, Saturday April 9 Whitesands Beach will be patrolled by RNLI Lifeguards from 10am until 6pm for the duration of the Easter Holidays.

After April 24, Whitesands will be patrolled on weekends only up until May half term.

Patrols will begin on other Pembrokeshire beaches at May half term or at the start of the summer holidays.

For a full list of local beaches patrolled by RNLI lifeguards and when they are patrolled, click here.

Figures from 2021 show that last year more people than ever visited a lifeguarded beach and needed the help of the charity’s lifesavers.

Last summer over 20 million people visited a lifeguarded beach, the highest number recorded since the RNLI introduced lifeguard patrols in 2001.

Lifeguards also aided more than 40,000 people in 2021, a 25 per cent increase on the previous high back in 2018.

Every year RNLI lifeguards are involved in carrying out water rescues, administering first aid, delivering water safety information and helping to reunite missing children with their families. Over the past few weeks they have been training and practicing their skills so that they are ready to face what the upcoming season brings.

The number of patrolled beaches will gradually increase through the season until the peak school summer holidays when over 240 beaches are patrolled.

Georgia Landy, RNLI seasonal lifeguard supervisor, said: “RNLI lifeguards are at the forefront of the charity’s lifesaving work, as they keep beach visitors safe across the UK and Channel Islands.

“Last year’s figures show the importance of our lifeguards and what they do for the public, we are expecting coastal areas to be just as busy in the “It is important to remember that our lifeguards can’t be everywhere. Our lifeguards will be supported by the charity’s 24/7 lifeboat service and water safety work, but we urge anyone visiting the coast to take responsibility for themselves and their family this summer.”

For more advice from the RNLI on how to stay safe on the beach click here.