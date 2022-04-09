A Pembrokeshire driver has been arrested for allegedly having both cocaine and cannabis in his possession and in his system.
The man was arrested in Pembroke following a stop check by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
Officers said that he has been arrested on suspicion of a positive drugs wipe and possessing both cannabis and cocaine.
Police confirmed that the driver has since been released under investigation for all offences, pending analysis of his blood samples.
