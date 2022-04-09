PEMBROKESHIRE County Council say further details on the parking situation at the old county library site will be available soon.

The pledge comes after months of campaigning by local Facebook group The Dew Street Campaign which is fighting for the right to park at the top end of Haverfordwest’s high street.

On April 5 it was announced that the land and buildings covering the 3.3 acres site were now owned by Pembrokeshire-based housing association ateb, with potential uses for the newly acquired land including office space, collaborative community spaces, a community café, and a residential development.

Ateb have drawn up plans they are going to submit to PCC planning dept

Currently the site is heavily used as a free to stay car park. A survey done in November last year by Dew Street Campaign found that there could be as many as 100 cars using the site during the day.

Despite no concrete plans as of yet on the parking provision to be provided, the campaign responded to the news of ateb’s acquisition optimistically, saying they look forward to working with ateb in the hope of creating suitable parking for residents.

The DSC released a statement saying: “We noted Nick Hampshire saying he was aware of the issues around parking.

“We welcome this next stage and look forward to working constructively with ateb, hopefully starting with a meeting in the near future.”

Chief executive of ateb Nick Hampshire has been quoted as saying he looks forward to engaging with residents and local councillors to consider their concerns and objections over parking.

Parking at the old library site is currently free, but changes are afoot

On the regeneration of the site, Pembrokeshire County Council says ateb’s plans will create local employment and re-using the empty town centre building will generate new footfall in the upper end of High Street.

The county library been on sale since 2018

PCC also say the development of much-needed town centre residential accommodation is important, all designed in a style in harmony with the importance of the location.