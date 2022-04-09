Pembrokeshire will welcome just 26 Ukrainian refugees under the Homes scheme, figures released yesterday, Friday, April 8, reveal.

The data has been published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

It shows that 26 visas have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme in Pembrokeshire.

However it is not clear whether any of those granted visas have actually arrived in the county yet.

The figures, which run up until April 6, show that 18 of the same visas have been issued for neighbouring Ceredigion and 21 for Carmarthenshire.

the Homes for Ukraine Scheme is the route the UK Government has set up for people fleeing Ukraine who do not have family ties with anyone in the UK.

Sponsors under the scheme provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of six months. In return, they will receive £350 per month.

The scheme launched on Friday, March 18, with Ukrainian refugees to be granted three years leave to remain, with entitlement to work, and access benefits and public services.

The figures show that the highest number of visas have been issued in Buckinghamshire at 151, while in some counties less than five have been issued.

The data may not be an exact record of the number of individuals who have been issued visas as it is provisional and is likely to include some duplicate records.

It does not include the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.

Research by the Independent newspaper says that less than three percent of Ukrainians who have made an application under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have arrived in the UK since March 18.

Despite around 200,000 Brits registering for the scheme, only 1,200 refugees have arrived under it, with more than 70 per cent still waiting for a decision.

The paper says that 43,600 applications have been made to the Ukraine sponsorship scheme, of which 12,500 have led to visas being issued, while just 1,200 people have arrived in the UK.