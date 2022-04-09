Two Pembrokeshire County Council employees took home more than the prime minister’s salary last year, figures released this week have revealed.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s chief executive and returning officer had a salary of £193,576 but took home a total of £212,807 according to the TaxPayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List 2022 which scrutinises the figures from 2020 to 2021.

The figures revealed that on top of his salary the council’s chief executive, was paid £9,070 in ‘other’ payments and £16,161 in pension.

This gives a grand total of £218,807.

Prime minister, Boris Johnson, is entitled to an annual salary of £161,401 meaning that chief executive, is paid £32,175 more than the PM even before other earnings and pension is taken into account.

The chief executive also had a £55,680 year on year pay rise. Last year’s figures from the Taxpayers’ Alliance, show the chief executive’s salary to be £137,896.

The average salary in Pembrokeshire, according to the Office of National Statistics, is £29,558.

The chief executive’s total payment, however, differs by a ‘mere’ £15,003 between 2021 and 2022, as figures for last year show that the chief exec was paid £13,568 in expenses, £28,885 in other payments and £23,455 in pension.

It is not clear how or if the unlawful £95,000 pay off made to former chief executive, Ian Westley, in 2020 is included in the data.

Other Pembrokeshire County Council officials with salaries above £100,000 and therefore featured in the 2022 rich list are: The director of community services with a salary of £124,462, other payments of £16,386, pension at £21,283 and a grand total of £162,131.

The director of social services and housing who saw a total payment of £151, 586 made up of a £124,462 salary, other payments of £5,841 and a pension of £21,283.

The director of resources had a slightly lower grand total of 150279, comprising of a salary of £124,462, other payments of £4,534 and a pension of £21,283.

The lowest earner on the Town Hall Rich list was the director of education with a £115,098 salary, £1,347 in other payments and a pension of £19,682, making a grand total of £136,127.

It is worth noting that this year’s figures did not make any reference to expenses, while last year’s, which covered the 2019 to 2020 time period did.

The report has been released at a time of soaring energy and fuel bills, council tax rises and a national insurance hike.

In Pembrokeshire Council Tax will increase by five percent for 2022-2023, meaning £59.48 per year extra on a Band D property.

“Against this background, the number of local authority employees receiving over £100,000 in total renumeration has risen to the highest level since 2013-14,” said the alliance’s Tom Ryan.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance petition to put a stop to council tax rises can be found here.